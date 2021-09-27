- Advertisement -

Two suspected armed robbers have been shot dead by the Police at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.

The suspects – Joseph Dagodzo and Mujahid Abubakar – died on admission at a hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds during a shoot-out with the Police.

The incident occurred on Saturday, September 25, along the Koluedor – Sege – Accra highway.

A statement signed by the acting Director-General of Police Public Affairs Department, ACP Kwesi Ofori, said a third suspect, 67-year-old Bukari Salifu, who is a financier and supplier of weapons for the group was also arrested in his hideout in Zenu.

The statement said a Blow F9-22 pistol, a locally manufactured pistol, and two motorbikes were retrieved by the Police.

Explaining events that led to the arrest of the suspects, ACP Kwesi Ofori said “under the pretext of aiding the Police to retrieve some weapons and assist in arresting their other accomplices, who had escaped from the scene, the two deceased suspects led the crime-combat Police team to the purported hideout of their accomplices in a bush near Zenu.”

“There, the Police came under fire as the suspects attempted to escape. This was a highly trained crime-combat team and the officers returned fire. The suspected armed robbers were shot in the process and were rushed to the Police Hospital where they died.”

“Their bodies have been deposited at the Police Morgue.”

The statement added that they are “pursuing those on the run and wish to serve notice that criminals cannot and will not win in any battle against the Police. We wish to reassure the public of our resolve to work day and night to protect lives and property.”