Police officer who allegedly sells and uses narcotic substances busted at Achimota
By Kweku Derrick
Ghana-police-officer-caught
An officer of the Ghana Police Service, accused of dealing narcotic substances and illicit drugs, has been nabbed for breaching professional codes of the security service.

It is gathered that the police officer, whose identity is yet to be identified, was busted at Achimota Old Station at about 4pm on Friday.

Viral videos show the young police officer, fully clad in uniform and armed with a bulletproof vest, admitting to the crime and begging for forgiveness from a group of irate youth who accosted him.

Circumstances that led to his apprehension in what appears to be an isolated area has not yet been revealed.

In the video circulating on social media, the accused police officer is filmed arguing with a group of men over the said crime he’s alleged to have committed.

One of the men was seen holding the illegal substances – both in solid and liquid forms – as they questioned the police officer about his illicit trade in the ghettos.

The Ghana Police Service is yet to speak on the incident.

Watch the video below

Source:GHPage

