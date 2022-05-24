- Advertisement -

A uniformed Police Officer has been captured on camera landing a series of brutal slaps on a civilian.

According to footnotes surrounding the trending video, the police officer caught the guy assaulting his girlfriend.

He confronted the guy to deal with him man-to-man by also beating him in tenfolds of what he did to his girlfriend.

In the video, the humbled boyfriend can be seen pleading with the police officer and also promising never to lay a finger on his girlfriend again.

This video has received mixed reactions from Ghanaians. Some social media users have applauded the police officer for dealing with the guy.

Others have also chided him for putting the law into his own hands and going overboard in the process.

Watch the video below to know more…

Check out some of the comments gathered under the video;

@Mamaga_Berry 1 I took my time to listen to the police man over and over again, he was asking the guy why he beat n slapped the lady

Though that wasn’t the right way for him to settle such a case but it was out of anger, for all u know the lady was badly beaten. Please let’s not just judge this by the police man assaulting the perpetrator for doing wrong ? but also from the perspective that violence & assault is ongoing day in and out…..it’s bad for a man to hear a lady no matter how provoked you are try to turn away from evil.

@Ohene_ohene_ – Try this here in Germany Or America ?? hit a woman it could be your death from the police they will tear you apart and throw you on the ground that you will never forget in your whole life and the Ghana police is really too soft Ghana have really good police ???? but they just don’t see it Travel and See

@Heleomooto – It seems like it was a domestic violence case where the man was hitting a girl