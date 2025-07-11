type here...
Police officer filmed beating his wife

By Armani Brooklyn
Olowookere Michael

A disturbing video of a Nigerian police officer mercilessly beating his wife like a petty thief has angered many social media users who are calling for his arrest.

In the now-viral video, the angry police officer who has been identified as Olowookere Michael was filmed landing heavy blows and punches on his wife while their kids cried and begged him to stop.

Despite the pleas and cries from their two daughters, Officer Michael continued to beat his wife whom he had pinned to the floor and was crying for help.

Reports have it that Officer Michael assaulted his wife for demanding their children’s school fees.

Netizens Reactions…

@FlyboyMaxmillion – He has traumatized the kids for life now they will grow up thinking it’s OK to do this sad life

@Norabanoor – Please is the woman still alive am so worried watching this video. Sometimes please put viewers discrimination on your videos please. It’s so sad watching this

@Qwaku Rabbi – No form of abuse should be entertained in any relationship. But why was the camera showing somewhere when the woman was beating the man?

@Joshkay – And there’s always one unwise person recording without even intervening in this nonsense

