Police officer found dead inside Flagstaff House barracks

A police officer by the name of Emmanuel Kofi Nunekpeku last Friday was found dead in his room at the Flagstaff barracks.

According to a source, he was found lying in a prone position , on his bed with his chest down and back up at about 10:25am.

The report revealed that the late Inspector Emmanuel was found by his wife who is also a police officer called Sergeant Faustina Nunekpeku when she checked on him in their room.

The widow, who is with the Police Hospital Public Relations Department, in the company of another officer, reported the occurrence to the Cantonments police.

Immediately, the police went to Block E, Room 35 to examine the body. According to reports, they did not find any mark on the body to suggest foul play.

Inspector Emmanuel Kofi Nunekpeku’s body has been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.