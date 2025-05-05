Police officer interdicted for selling tramadol

.The Ghana Police Service has interdicted G/L/Cpl Shani Abdullai, for being in possession of restricted pharmaceutical substances at Kpalsi, a suburb of Tamale in the Northern Region.

The police officer’s illegal business activities were uncovered after one of his clients was busted and named him as the supplier.

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, the police officer is seen being interrogated by some community members.

As heard, the police officer admitted to being the supplier to his client, who was first nabbed.

He also confirmed that he’s stationed at Sakasaka.

