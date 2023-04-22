“I’ll also kill myself” – Police Officer who killed Maadwo threatens suicide after incident

New developments to the shooting incident in Kumasi, Adum that led to the death of a beautiful and well endowed 27-year-old Maadwoa keeps coming.

In a fresh news, the married Police Officer Boyfriend who shot Maadwoa, a mother of one 5 times to death has spoken from his hideout after he bolted following the incident.

In a video circulating online, the police officer after the incident called one of his trusted relatives to inform her about the the atrocity he committed.

According to the voice of the Police officer, he murdered the lady because she was maltreating him despite him taking good care of her.

The police officer in the same video while speaking to his relative hinted that he may also end his life to avoid shame, guilt and prison.

He threatened to also kill himself because he can’t stand the thought that he killed Maadwoa.

Listen carefully to him in the video below