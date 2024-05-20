type here...
Police officer shoots wife and her sideguy to death after catching them making out in the car – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
Police officer shoots wife and her sideguy to death after catching them making out in the car - Video

An off-duty police officer who caught his wife making out with her side guy in a parked car couldn’t control his emotion hence shot the two death.

CCTV footage that has surfaced on social media shows the off-duty police officer rushing to the parked car containing his wife and her side guy to commit the heinous crime.

As seen in the clip, the side guy first tried to escape but was shot by the off-duty police officer.

Police officer shoots wife and her sideguy to death after catching them making out in the car - Video

The cheating wife also tried to feel the scene but also suffered the same fate as her side guy.

The case is now with the police pending investigations as the husband has been put behind bars.

Click on this LINK to watch the video

