The Police officer who reportedly shot 26-year-old Victoria Dapaa, popularly known as Maa Adwoa 5 times in Kumasi has spoken from his hide out for the first time.

In a video circulating online, the police officer after the incident called one of his trusted relatives to inform her about the the atrocity he commited.

According to the voice of the Police officer, he murdered the lady because she was maltreating him despite him taking good care of her.

The police officer in the same video while speaking to his relative hinted that he may also end his life to avoid shame, guilt and prison.