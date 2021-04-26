Gomoa Dominase: Mob stoned police officer

- Advertisement -

A police officer who is stationed at Gomoa Dominase District Command is left in a critical condition after a mob attacked him while he was called to duty.

Police Commander, DSP David Osei Fofie confirming the news disclosed that the Dominase police had a distress call from Gomoa Amoanda that a motor snatcher has been attacked by a Mob.

The police then deployed a team of officers to the place where the mob action was taking place but unfortunately the youth who were very angry turned their attack on one of the police officer who was in the bid to rescue the suspect.

The irate youth transferred their anger to the police by throwing stones, beer bottles as the police tried to restore calm.

One Constable collapsed and was rushed to Gomoa Potsin Polyclinic while the suspect who was eventually rescued was sent to Millennium Divisional Police Command.

According to reports, the victim is said to have been stabbed in some parts of his body leading to excessive bleeding.

The police giving insight into the case said the suspect who is belived to be in his thirties hired a motorbike from Akotsi to Gomoa Akrama, but upon reaching a section of the road, sprayed some substance in the eyes of the rider before bolting the motorbike away.

The rider quickly alerted his colleagues who gave the suspect a heavy chase leading to his arrest.