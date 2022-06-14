type here...
GhPageNews
"They're not mine" – Police officer transporting 'weed' caught after accident

By Albert
Police officer transporting 'weed' caught after accident
A police officer has been exposed by commuters for transporting several parcels of drugs perceived to be cannabis ‘weed’.

According to the report, he was exposed after the car he was transporting the drug with got involved in an accident.

Per the video available, the police officer is seen exclaiming “They are not mine, I was just carrying them.” He could be seen bleeding from his hands as a result of the accident.

The parcels of the suspected cannabis wrapped up in nylon polytene bags were seen scattered on the road with some in a huge matted bag.

The police officer is believed to be a constable with the Tesano police division in Accra.

Available information on the incident remains scanty however, it ties into a recent story about a police officer who was caught smoking weed at a secluded ghetto.

