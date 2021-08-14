type here...
GhPageNewsPolice officers caught on video asking fraud boy to show them how...
News

Police officers caught on video asking fraud boy to show them how to make quick money

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -

Some Police officers, charged with the duty of enforcing the law and curtailing crime in society, have been captured on tape seeking pointers on how to enrich themselves in a quick way.

In a viral video making the rounds on social media, the men in uniform are seen asking an internet fraudster for tips on how to also get into the money business.

The incident reportedly happened in Benin City, Edo State in Nigeria.

Apparently, the officers illegally arrested the Yahoo boy – as known in Nigerian parlance – who then bailed himself on the spot with a cash payment.

According to the source behind the video, the police officers, after taking the bribe, wanted to learn how to make their own money through fraud by asking for tips from the fraudster.

The short video clip captured the men attentively taking notes making sure not to miss their chance at laundering money down to Nigeria from the US without being busted by the law.

Watch the video below.

The police is indeed our friend.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, August 14, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
79.7 ° F
79.7 °
79.7 °
69 %
2.9mph
43 %
Sat
80 °
Sun
78 °
Mon
77 °
Tue
80 °
Wed
81 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News