3 police officers arrested for allegedly beating a man to death & secretly burying him

Three Police officers at the Seikwa Police division have been interdicted by the Bono Regional Police Command after they allegedly beat up a suspect to death.

Preliminary investigation has identified the trio as Chief Inspector Eric Aforo, station officer at Seikwa Police, and two other officers namely General Corporal Williams Akussumg and one General Constable Ebenezer Akuffo.

The Bono regional Police command confirming the news said they had information that the suspect was brutalized and buried secretly.

“We have information that the man was brutalized by the police and buried secretly so upon the instructions of the Regional Police Command, those who are alleged to have taken part in this heinous crime have been sent to Sunyani,” Crime officer of the Bono Regional command Supt Kennedy Adusei stated.

According the crime officer, the interdiction is as result to a directive by from the national headquarters.

“So far, investigations are ongoing. For now, as part of measures from our superiors at the National Headquarters, we have asked the officers to step aside and this we term as interdiction, so they cooperate fully with our investigations,” he added.

It is reported that the deceased who was a 48-year-old farmer with name Abu Bukari Bahala who was detained for allegedly vandalizing a bank manager’s windscreen.

The family of the deceased upon a visit to the police station had a tip-off that some officers have beaten up their family member to death so they quickly had to take an action by informing the media of what has happened.