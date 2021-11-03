type here...
Police on manhunt for driver who caused Akumadan fatal crash leading six to burn to death

By Kweku Derrick
Police are currently on the hunt for the Bus driver believed to have caused the Akumadan accident, which led to the death of six persons on Tuesday.

Six passengers were burnt to death after the vehicle they were travelling in caught fire at Akumadan on the Kumasi-Techiman road in the Ashanti Region.

This unfortunate incident occurred on Tuesday morning, November 2, 2021, after the travelling vehicle run into a stationary truck, Citi News reports.

According to the Offinso North Police, the driver, who is yet to be identified, was on top speed as he approached a police checkpoint in Akumadan, the district capital of the Offinso North District in the Ashanti Region.

Due to the speed, he could not avoid a head-on collision with a stationary Kia Rhino Truck parked at the Police checkpoint.

The Yutong Bus he was driving then caught fire after the collision, leading to six people being burned beyond recognition while 22 others sustained varying degrees of injury.

DSP Gyasi-Agyemang, the Offinso North Police Commander, earlier indicated to the press that the driver was driving over the speed limit”.

“What we have gathered so far is that the bus was coming from Nandom loaded with passengers. According to the passengers, the driver was overspeeding, and although they told him, he ignored them. So when they got to the police checkpoint, my men who were stationed there confirmed the same story that the driver was speeding so they signaled him to stop, but he refused.”

“He maneuvered through the barrier and collided with a stationary Kia Rio truck. So six were burnt to death, and 22 escaped with minor injuries” he said.

Source:GHPage

