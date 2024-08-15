type here...
Police on the manhunt of students who harassed a female student

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Kumaca
Kumaca

The Ghana Police Service has commenced an investigation into the harassment of a female student by some male students.

In the viral video, some male students of the Kumasi Academy SHS (KUMACA) are seen physically assaulting a female student, accùsing her of engaging in a sexual act.

A disturbing 31-second video has ignited widespread outrage on social media, prompting the Ghana Police Service to investigate.

In a statement on its social media page, the Ghana Police Service stated that they are investigating the matter and would ensure the perpetrators are arrested and brought to book.

The post reads: “POLICE INVESTIGATE VIRAL VIDEO SHOWING ABUSE OF A FEMALE STUDENT

The Ghana Police Service has commenced investigation into a viral video in which a group of young men were seen harassing a female student.

We wish to assure the public that the perpetrators will be identified and arrested to face justice.”

See screenshot of their post below:

Source:GhPage

