Police pick up one person in connection to the Korle Bu Bullion van robbery

Information we have picked up reveals that one of the people allegedly involved in the Korle-Bu bullion van robbery has been picked up by personnel of the Ghana Police Service.

On June 14, Ghanaians were hit with some sad news where some gunmen shot dead a bullion van driver, a police officer, and a pregnant woman.

According to a post shared by Ace Journalist Afia Pokua, a bullion van driver and the police officer guiding the bullion van alongside a pregnant woman who was at the scene during the shooting by the unknown gunmen have lost their lives on the Korle Bu stretch.

It is believed that the unknown gunmen attacked the bullion van in an attempt to rob and ended up killing three people at the spot.

Afia wrote on her Facebook page, “Shooting on Korle Bu road. Bullion van driver, a police officer, and a woman shot dead. Chaos. God save Ghana”.

Photos that have gone viral on social media show one man getting handcuffed by a policeman though the police have not officially communicated anything in regards to the arrest, many are of the view that he is likely to be one of the suspects.

See the photo below: