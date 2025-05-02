type here...
Police rescues Ama Serwaa & other victims

By Armani Brooklyn
In a successful collaborative effort, the Ghana Police Service, which worked in conjunction with the National Signals Bureau (NSB) and the Nigerian Police Force, has rescued two women in the viral kidnap video

Following coordinated operations conducted at various hideouts in both Ghana and Nigeria, law enforcement agencies have apprehended eight suspects believed to be connected to the kidnapping incident.

The Ghana Police Service has sincerely expressed gratitude to the National Signals Bureau and the Nigerian Police Force for their crucial support and seamless cooperation throughout the complex rescue and arrest operations.

The operation comes days after a video that went viral showed Ama Serwaa, a 39-year-old hairdresser, being brutally beaten with a machete.

Before this disturbing footage, Ama Serwaa had pleaded with her family in an earlier video to urgently pay the GHS 500,000 ransom demanded by her kidnappers in Nigeria.

The arrest of eight suspects offers a significant step towards bringing the perpetrators to justice and providing relief to the victims and their families.

As the investigation progresses, the authorities are expected to release further details regarding the identities of the rescued women and the suspects.

