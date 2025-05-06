Police reveals how Ama Serwaa was kidnapped

The Ghana Police Service, through DCOP Lydia Yaako Donkor, has provided a briefing on the recent kidnapping incident involving two Ghanaian women who were rescued in Nigeria through a collaborative effort with the National Signals Bureau (NSB) and the Nigerian Police Force.

According to the Police Service, the two victims were lured to Nigeria after falling prey to a sophisticated romance scam.

Two Nigerian suspects orchestrated the scheme by creating a fraudulent Facebook account, impersonating a white man and promising marriage to the unsuspecting women.

The victims, who travelled to Nigeria on separate occasions, were invited for a physical meeting by their online “suitors.” Upon their arrival in Nigeria, they were subsequently kidnapped.

In a concerning revelation, the Police also disclosed the arrest of a suspect in Bolgatanga, Ghana, who operates as a Mobile Money agent and has significant links to an employee of a telecommunications company.

Investigations revealed that this telecom employee provided the suspect with their official login credentials for the company’s SIM registration application.

After exploiting this access, the suspect used the Ghana Card details of other people without their knowledge or consent to register SIM cards.

These fraudulently obtained SIM cards were then reportedly sold for GH¢150 each.

