type here...
News

Police reveals how Ama Serwaa was kidnapped

By Armani Brooklyn
Ama Serwaas kidnappers 2

The Ghana Police Service, through DCOP Lydia Yaako Donkor, has provided a briefing on the recent kidnapping incident involving two Ghanaian women who were rescued in Nigeria through a collaborative effort with the National Signals Bureau (NSB) and the Nigerian Police Force.  

According to the Police Service, the two victims were lured to Nigeria after falling prey to a sophisticated romance scam.

Two Nigerian suspects orchestrated the scheme by creating a fraudulent Facebook account, impersonating a white man and promising marriage to the unsuspecting women.

The victims, who travelled to Nigeria on separate occasions, were invited for a physical meeting by their online “suitors.” Upon their arrival in Nigeria, they were subsequently kidnapped.

READ ALSO: Nigerian kidnappers torture Ghanaian lady

Ama Serwaa and IGP Yohunu

In a concerning revelation, the Police also disclosed the arrest of a suspect in Bolgatanga, Ghana, who operates as a Mobile Money agent and has significant links to an employee of a telecommunications company.

Investigations revealed that this telecom employee provided the suspect with their official login credentials for the company’s SIM registration application.

After exploiting this access, the suspect used the Ghana Card details of other people without their knowledge or consent to register SIM cards.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

These fraudulently obtained SIM cards were then reportedly sold for GH¢150 each.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians demand arrests of the 5 guys in the viral Kumasi video

 

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Akinyi Hellen and her sister

Wife calls out her younger sister for sleeping with her hubby

Guy murders his 20-year-old girlfriend and later has sekz with her dead body

20-year-old guy butchers his father to death

GhPageNews

TODAY

Tuesday, May 6, 2025
29.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Sylvia bites Raymond’s manhood

Sylvia and Raymond

Nigerian kidnappers torture Ghanaian lady

Ama Serwaa Konadu

I gave him 480k Cedis after he gossiped about Bawumia to me- Kennedy Agyapong replies Abronye

Don’t call me Katawere- Cheddar warns

Miriam allegedly murdered by her ex

Miriam
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways