type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentPolice rider crashes to death while escorting Shatta Wale's convoy
Entertainment

Police rider crashes to death while escorting Shatta Wale’s convoy

By Qwame Benedict
Shatta-Wale-riding motorbike
Shatta-Wale-FI

A Police dispatch rider has lost his life during a crash while escorting Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale‘s convoy from Tamale.

Shatta Wale is currently in the Upper East Region for a promotional gig for an alcoholic brand.

But before he arrived in the region, his convoy got involved in an accident leading to the death of the policeman who is said to be in his early 30’s.

The incident happened on the Tamale-Bolgatanga Highway while the musician’s convoy was travelling to Bolgatanga for a promotional event for an alcoholic beverage.

The deceased officer, a motorcycle rider for former president John Kufour, was reportedly leading the convoy when he was involved in an accident on the highway with another car.

The young rider, whose identity has not yet been formally disclosed by authorities, was killed in the impact.

Witnesses recount a horrifying scene in which the officer was flung from his motorcycle as soon as it crashed.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Friday, May 31, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
83.9 ° F
83.9 °
83.9 °
73 %
3.6mph
100 %
Fri
85 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
84 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways