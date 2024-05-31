A Police dispatch rider has lost his life during a crash while escorting Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale‘s convoy from Tamale.

Shatta Wale is currently in the Upper East Region for a promotional gig for an alcoholic brand.

But before he arrived in the region, his convoy got involved in an accident leading to the death of the policeman who is said to be in his early 30’s.

The incident happened on the Tamale-Bolgatanga Highway while the musician’s convoy was travelling to Bolgatanga for a promotional event for an alcoholic beverage.

The deceased officer, a motorcycle rider for former president John Kufour, was reportedly leading the convoy when he was involved in an accident on the highway with another car.

The young rider, whose identity has not yet been formally disclosed by authorities, was killed in the impact.

Witnesses recount a horrifying scene in which the officer was flung from his motorcycle as soon as it crashed.