The Ghana Police Service has indicated its preparedness to bring finality to the controversial Takoradi Kidnapping-Pregnancy saga.

This is due to the mixed reactions that have greeted police findings that suggest that Josephine Panyin Mensah, the said pregnant woman who was allegedly kidnapped in Takoradi, was never pregnant, as her family had claimed.

The Police has disclosed that it is currently counting on medical officers in Takoradi for a second opinion on the alleged pregnancy of Josephine Panyin Mensah, the woman alleged to have been kidnapped last week with her 9-month pregnancy.

The Director of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, ACP Kwesi Ofori, in an interview with Citi News, said the police is relying on the medical expertise of health officials to unravel the situation.

“In dealing with such cases that border on forensic, scientific and other medical examinations, we rely mostly on experts and this is the case where the lady was sent to the medical centre at Axim which is the best practice for the police to follow having discovered her.”

“Police after listening to the court of public opinion advised the medical team to conduct a thorough examination regarding the pregnancy and alleged birth and doctors of good knowledge and competence conducted their investigation and gave a formal report to the police that there was no sign of pregnancy or giving birth and as such, they concluded that matter… The police took her again from Axim Government Hospital to the European Hospital and the lady is presently on admission looking out for a second opinion.”

ACP Ofori said the police will not hesitate in deploying all of its technology and skills to get to the bottom of the matter.

Claims that she delivered on the same day she was allegedly kidnapped and the baby taken away by the kidnappers have been put under scrutiny with the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah stating on Wednesday, September 22 that the said pregnancy was fake.

The police administration in a subsequent statement confirmed the minister’s claim.

However, some members of the public, including Josephine Panyin Mensah’s family and neighbours, insist she was pregnant at the time of her disappearance.