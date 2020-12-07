Election 2020: Police arrests machomen causing chaos at a voting centre in Fomena

- Advertisement -

Police in Fomena, the capital of Adansi North, a district in the Ashanti Region of Ghana has arrested some Mancho Men causing chaos at the voting centres in the town.

Information given is paltry. But we are reliably told that the arrest occurred around a polling station near the Salvation Army Church in Akrokerri. They were on board on a vehicle.

In the same area, the coordinator for Independent Candidate Andrew Amoako Asiamah has been assaulted by unidentified men.

Speaking in an interview this morning spokesperson, Kwabena Anokye, disclosed he was attacked by five men on motorbikes on his way home after casting his vote at the Fomena Salvation Army polling station.

The men, he said, beat him with cutlass after dispossessing him of his money and phones.

Mr Anokye mentioned before the abuse, some members of the opposition had threatened to deal with him following a clash that ensued between his party and some members of the New Patriotic Party.

The coordinator was quick to report the case to the Police Patrol team. Two of the five alleged perpetrators have so far been arrested. The two suspects have been transferred to the district police station.