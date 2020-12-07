type here...
GhPage News #Election 2020: Police arrests machomen causing chaos at a voting centre in...
News

#Election 2020: Police arrests machomen causing chaos at a voting centre in Fomena

By Mr. Tabernacle
Machomen-arrested
Machomen-arrested
- Advertisement -

Police in Fomena, the capital of Adansi North, a district in the Ashanti Region of Ghana has arrested some Mancho Men causing chaos at the voting centres in the town.

Information given is paltry. But we are reliably told that the arrest occurred around a polling station near the Salvation Army Church in Akrokerri. They were on board on a vehicle.

In the same area, the coordinator for Independent Candidate Andrew Amoako Asiamah has been assaulted by unidentified men.

Speaking in an interview this morning spokesperson, Kwabena Anokye, disclosed he was attacked by five men on motorbikes on his way home after casting his vote at the Fomena Salvation Army polling station.

The men, he said, beat him with cutlass after dispossessing him of his money and phones.

Mr Anokye mentioned before the abuse, some members of the opposition had threatened to deal with him following a clash that ensued between his party and some members of the New Patriotic Party.

The coordinator was quick to report the case to the Police Patrol team. Two of the five alleged perpetrators have so far been arrested. The two suspects have been transferred to the district police station.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, December 7, 2020
Accra
few clouds
87.8 ° F
87.8 °
87.8 °
66 %
4.8mph
20 %
Mon
86 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
85 °

TRENDING

Lady arrested with ballot papers at circle Orion cinema

News Qwame Benedict -
Information reaching Ghpage.com has it that a lady has been arrested at Orion Cinema in Circle for having in her possession thumb printed ballot...
Read more

Pinamang cosmetic CEO share pictures to prove why she was crying to Afia Schwarzenegger

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
The CEO of Pinamang cosmetic has dropped some photos as she reacts to Afia Schwarzenegger's recent exposé. Controversial and self-acclaimed queen of comedy Afia Schwarzenegger...
Read more

Ghana Election 2020: Ledzokuku MP Dr. Okoe Boye in a street fight with residents

News RASHAD -
There is a viral video of the member of parliament for Ledzokuku Constituency, Dr. Okoe Boye in a near fistfight with some residents of...
Read more

Military man meets his untimely death on his way for election duties

News Qwame Benedict -
A military man and an okada rider have met their untimely death in Accra after a vehicle run over them. According to an eye...
Read more

Mzbel reacts to the leaked conversation between herself and Tracey Boakye

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
Ghanaian songstress Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, known in showbiz as Mzbel, has reacted to the leaked audio conversation between herself and actress Tracey Boakye....
Read more

Audio conversation between Tracey Boakye and Mzbel talking about John Mahama leaks

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
When we all thought the 'Papa No' saga involving former President John Dramani Mahama, Tracey Boakye and Mzbel are over, social media users get...
Read more

#Election2020: Man arrested for taking a photo of his thumb printed ballot paper

News Qwame Benedict -
A young man from Zebilla in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region is currently in the grips of the police for...
Read more

Ghana Election 2020: Kwesimintim residents block roads to prevent EC officials from working

News Mr. Tabernacle -
Ghana goes to polls today. Eligible voters in Ghana are queuing at various election centres to cast their ballot today, Monday, December 7,...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News