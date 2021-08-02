type here...
Police woman stabbed to death at Damongo

By Qwame Benedict
A policewoman (name withheld) has been stabbed to death according to a report from the police in Damongo in the Savannah region.

According to the report released by the police, the woman who is a police constable was found this morning in a pool of blood with wounds believed to be that of a knife.

As it stands now, no one has been arrested in connection to the murder but a separate post from the states that her boyfriend is a suspect and the police have launched a manhunt for him.

It reads: “A Police Constable (name withheld) has been found dead at her residence at Damongo in the Savannah region on 2nd August, 2021. She was found in a pool of blood with wounds believed to be knife stabs.

The body has since been deposited at West Gonja District Hospital, pending investigation. Her boyfriend is highly suspected and the Police are on a manhunt for him.

The Police Administration has also started processes to inform the family of the deceased and assures that it will update the public on the matter.”

