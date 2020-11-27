Policeman arrested after CCTV captured him stealing GHC690 coins at a bank

A Policeman Sergeant George Amankwa at Ajumako Enyan in the Central Region has been arrested for stealing GHC690 coins from a Bank he posted to provide guard duties.

According to police detectives, the supervising manager of Enyan Denkyira Rural Bank, Ajumako Agency, reported some missing coins worth GHC690 from the bank.

The Bank blamed the missing cash on Hannah Ekua Obenewaa Appiah and Scholarship Assifuah Ninson who are tellers at the Bank.

However, the two denied the accusation leveled against them, insisting that they balanced their accounts and could not comprehend how the shortages happened.

The bank manager, together with the Police, was forced to replay feed from the Bank’s CCTV Cameras from which they saw Sergeant George Amankwa, who was on duty at the said bank on November 20, 2020, the CCTV footage stealing the said amount which was in coins from the drawers of the cages of the two cashiers.

He was invited by the Divisional Commander ACP Owuahene Agyei Acheampong. In the presence of the Divisional Crime Officer, DSP Awampaga Robert confessed having stolen the amount made use of it.