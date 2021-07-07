- Advertisement -

An unknown policeman has been left in shock after his mobile was snatched in public by some thieves.

In the video which has gone viral, the policeman could be seen standing in the middle of the road probably directing traffic whiles making a phone call.

The thieves who were sitting on a motorbike riding by him snatched the phone and speed off.

The policeman who was shocked was just standing and looking in the direction of the thieves hoping someone might help him get back his phone.

We can’t confirm if this actually happened in Ghana.