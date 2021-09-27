Policeman reportedly releases a suspect after he had sex with her in female cells

- Advertisement -

A policeman, by the name, Lance Corporal Isaac Apomah has allegedly helped a female suspect escape from custody after allegedly having sex with her

Lance Corporal Isaac, posted at Nkanfoa Police Station in the Central Region is said to have freed the female suspect on Saturday (25th September 2021).

He did this at the blind side of other policemen who were also reported to be on duty.

Sources explain the policeman released the suspect (Theresa Forson) around 2 am after coition with her in the cells.

Theresa we are told is expecting sentencing for an undisclosed offence.

Top sources in the Ghana Police Service say the police officer and the female suspect could be arraigned in court on Monday (27 September).

Lance Corporal Apomah is being held while further investigations take place. More soon…