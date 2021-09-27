type here...
GhPageNewsPoliceman reportedly releases a suspect after he had sex with her in...
News

Policeman reportedly releases a suspect after he had sex with her in female cells

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

A policeman, by the name, Lance Corporal Isaac Apomah has allegedly helped a female suspect escape from custody after allegedly having sex with her

Lance Corporal Isaac, posted at Nkanfoa Police Station in the Central Region is said to have freed the female suspect on Saturday (25th September 2021).

He did this at the blind side of other policemen who were also reported to be on duty.

Sources explain the policeman released the suspect (Theresa Forson) around 2 am after coition with her in the cells.

Theresa we are told is expecting sentencing for an undisclosed offence.

Top sources in the Ghana Police Service say the police officer and the female suspect could be arraigned in court on Monday (27 September).

Lance Corporal Apomah is being held while further investigations take place. More soon…

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, September 27, 2021
Accra
few clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
88 %
1.6mph
20 %
Mon
83 °
Tue
82 °
Wed
83 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
78 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News