Policewoman dismissed for getting pregnant out of wedlock

Olajide Omolola who is a policewoman with the Nigerian Police Force has sacked from the force for getting pregnant while not married.

According to her dismissal letter, getting pregnant while unmarried is against the codes and conduct of the police force of the country.

It is said that she passed out as a police in April 2020 and since she is now pregnant without being married, she has to sacked per their code of conduct.

The letter also indicated that sigals should be sent to the people in charge so she stops receiving salaries from the government with immediate effect.

Read the letter below:

“Section 127 of the Police Act and Regulation against women police getting pregnant before marriage W/PC (woman corporal) Olajide Omolola passed out of Police Training School on 24/04/2020 attached to yours contravened above provisions.

She stands dismissed from the Force. Dekit her. Retrieve police documents in her possession with immediate effect. O/C CFO Ekiti only. You are to relay signal to IPPIS Abuja for the stoppage of her salary with immediate effect.

DECOMPOLS (deputy commissioners of police)/ACPOLS (assistant commissioners of police)/HODs/DPOs Ekiti State only. You are to lecture women police. Treat as very urgent.”