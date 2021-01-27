type here...
GhPage News Policewoman dismissed for getting pregnant out of wedlock
News

Policewoman dismissed for getting pregnant out of wedlock

By Qwame Benedict
Policewoman dismissed for getting pregnant out of wedlock
Pregnant Policewoman
- Advertisement -

Olajide Omolola who is a policewoman with the Nigerian Police Force has sacked from the force for getting pregnant while not married.

According to her dismissal letter, getting pregnant while unmarried is against the codes and conduct of the police force of the country.

It is said that she passed out as a police in April 2020 and since she is now pregnant without being married, she has to sacked per their code of conduct.

The letter also indicated that sigals should be sent to the people in charge so she stops receiving salaries from the government with immediate effect.

Read the letter below:

“Section 127 of the Police Act and Regulation against women police getting pregnant before marriage W/PC (woman corporal) Olajide Omolola passed out of Police Training School on 24/04/2020 attached to yours contravened above provisions.

She stands dismissed from the Force. Dekit her.  Retrieve police documents in her possession with immediate effect. O/C CFO Ekiti only. You are to relay signal to IPPIS Abuja for the stoppage of her salary with immediate effect.

DECOMPOLS (deputy commissioners of police)/ACPOLS (assistant commissioners of police)/HODs/DPOs Ekiti State only. You are to lecture women police. Treat as very urgent.”

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Accra
haze
87.8 ° F
87.8 °
87.8 °
62 %
2.2mph
20 %
Wed
87 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News