Policewoman kills husband & injures daughter after an argument

A South African Policewoman shot herself after murdering her husband in cold blood after an argument and also injured her daughter.

The 34-year-old female constable stationed at Lephalale SAPS in Limpopo, South Africa shot her husband nine times after a serious argument.

She shot her husband with a service pistol and later left to burn a house that belonged to both of them at Ga-Mokaba in South Africa.

The Constable later drove to an area called Nellmapius Section in Mamelodi East, Pretoria where she shot her 17-year-old daughter, injuring her seriously.

After this, she informed the police about the unfortunate incident and promised to hand herself over to the police.

She later killed herself after committing such hideous crime.

Police are currently investigating a case of murder, arson and attempted murder.