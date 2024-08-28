Policewoman with 2 kids found dead in her room at Mampongteng 

A female police officer, identified as Corporal Boakye, has reportedly committed suicide at Mamponteng in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region, Ghana.

The reasons behind her tragic action remain unclear.

A video shared by Kumasi-based Angel FM shows a team from the Crime Scene Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at her residence, investigating the incident.

The sombre atmosphere was captured as neighbours and relatives were seen wailing while the body was being moved from the house into a pick-up vehicle, presumably to be taken to the mortuary.