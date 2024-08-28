type here...
GhPageNewsPolicewoman with 2 kids found dead in her room at Mampongteng 
News

Policewoman with 2 kids found dead in her room at Mampongteng 

By Mr. Tabernacle

A female police officer, identified as Corporal Boakye, has reportedly committed suicide at Mamponteng in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region, Ghana.
The reasons behind her tragic action remain unclear.

A video shared by Kumasi-based Angel FM shows a team from the Crime Scene Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at her residence, investigating the incident.

The sombre atmosphere was captured as neighbours and relatives were seen wailing while the body was being moved from the house into a pick-up vehicle, presumably to be taken to the mortuary.

Subscribe to watch new videos

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
88 %
2.9mph
40 %
Thu
80 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
76 °
Sun
78 °
Mon
74 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways