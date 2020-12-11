Do not wear political party paraphernalia to church on Sunday-Christian Council urges Ghanaians

- Advertisement -

Due to the tension created in the country as a result of the contention between the NPP and NDC over the election results, the Christian Council of Ghana has urged Ghanaians not to go to church this Sunday wearing party paraphernalia.

In a statement signed by the General Secretary of the council, Rev. Dr Cyril Fayose, the Christian Council of Ghana is concerned about mounting tensions in some parts of the country ahead of the declaration of the winner of the just-ended polls.

As a result of this, they urge supporters of the winning candidate (Nana Addo) to celebrate moderately and avoid comments that can inflame violence with political opponents.

Again, the CCG appealed with the losing candidate together with his team to accept the loss graciously.

Read the full press statement below;