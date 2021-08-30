- Advertisement -

The Member of Parliament for Assin North Hon Kennedy Agyapong has bashed politicians in the country saying they have really done the country a lot of evil than good.

According to the politician, when he sits back to look at the country and compare it to other places and realise that politicians in the country have not served the people very well and as such need to be placed on tables and given lashes.

In a video sighted, the member of parliament is heard saying he is also angry when he gets to Detriot airport in the US because the state airport is bigger and nicer than Ghana’s airport.

He continued that when he gets to Ohio its there he realises that Ghanaians are animals especially leaders.

Kennedy Agyapong went on to say that former President John Mahama needs to be given 24 lashes, ministers of state given 18 lashes and Members of parliament including himself given 12 lashes each.

Watch the video below:

The politician and businessman concluded that Ghana can go forward if they get good leaders with a good mindset and the citizens at heart.