Preacher Elisha Salifu Amoako has disclosed that there is a plot ongoing set to tarnish the image of the current President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and his government.

According to the man of God in a press conference stated that some evil people are planning to enter into the country and their only motive is to launch an attack on political leaders in the country.

He stated that these people would kill politicians and big leaders in the country.

Bishop Salifu Amoako went on to urge that the security personnels at the various borders need to be extra tight since the plans by these people are near and could happen anytime soon.

Watch the video below:

Prophet Owusu Bempah who was also at the press conference chipped in some few words confirmed the said prophecy by Salifu Amoako asking the security services to beef up their men at the various entry and exist point.

He continued that what his colleague is saying was very serious and not to be seen a a joke since it can cause the country a lot.