Prophet Kumchacha is of the view that the much frowned upon polygamy is not a sin as some people believe or see it.

The founder of Heaven Gate ministry during an appearance on United Showbiz mentioned that he is urging all men to marry multiple women if they have the means because it’s not a sin.

According to him, people have been deceived for far too long about polygamy citing that there is no bible quotation speaking against or condemning polygamy and wonders who said the act was a sin.

He continued that it was only Paul who advised that men settle with one woman and even with that, he made it optional and not compulsory.

Prophet Kumchacha went on to say having multiple partners helps men live longer due to the challenges associated to having just one partner.

He said: “Marriage involves many issues, so I always encourage men to marry multiple women if they want to live long. At least two or three women. If God blesses me to be wealthy like Kwame Despite or Ofori Sarpong, I will do so. I am a prophet, but I challenge any pastor to quote a single verse from Genesis to Revelation that says marrying multiple women will send you to hell. It is not in the Bible.

“In 1 Timothy, Paul was advising about marriage, but I can choose to accept it or not. The same Paul said in 1 Corinthians 14:34 and onwards that women should not be allowed to preach in church, but today, that is not the practice in most churches,” he stated.

Watch the video below: