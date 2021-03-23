- Advertisement -

The leader of Common Sense Family Avram Ben Moshie has stated that polygamy is not a sin as some people have made it looked.

Avram passed this comment during an interview with Halifax Ansah Addo on Okay Fm ‘s ‘Best Entertainment show’.

According to him, the Apostle Paul stance on marriage was just his opinion. Adding that there is difference between Opinion and law.

Quoting 1 Corinthians 7 to support his point, he read “It is good for a man not to have sexual relations with a woman. But since sexual immorality is occurring, each man should have sexual relations with his own wife, and each woman with her own husband. The husband should fulfill his marital duty to his wife, and likewise the wife to her husband. The wife does not have authority over her own body but yields it to her husband.”

What is your take of his submission?