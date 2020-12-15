type here...
Polytechnic rector suspended for having a king-size bed in his office

By Qwame Benedict
The board members of a federal polytechnic in Nigeria has suspended its rector from the institution for having a king size bed in his office.

Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) in the institution, Adekunle Masopa stated that the board based its decision on 21 grounds.

Speaking after an emergency congress of the union, Masopa revealed that a position paper was submitted to the union by the board after its meeting.

They accused the rector of desecrating the respected office of the rector with the creation of a bedroom furnished with a king-size latex foam bed which has made it possible for him to be “sleeping at work”.

He said,

“We tried to intervene, but members of the academic board said they had taken a decision and that their decision would stand.

“They, however, said a position paper would be communicated to us. The said position paper has been communicated to us.

“The following are some of the reasons adduced for the action: one, flagrant dereliction of duty by absconding from office for about a month. Two, the desecration of the highly respected office of the rector with the creation of a bedroom furnished with a king-size bed which has made it possible for him to be sleeping at work.

“Improper improvisation of a dual award programme of National Diploma plus NCE (Nigeria Certificate in Education) programme in collaboration with a consultant.”

Source:Ghpage

