A young student of Akarnu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Unwana, Ebonyi State has reportedly committed suicide after her boyfriend cheated on her.

The student identified as Olivia James consumed a poisonous substance after she found out about her boyfriend’s affair.

According to reports, Olivia invested almost all of her savings into a business she established for him.

The deceased and her boyfriend identified as Henry had a misunderstanding where he broke off their relationship and was allegedly spending her money on a different woman.

“They had a misunderstanding and he wasn’t answering her phone calls. If she calls him, it’s another lady that’ll answer. This is a man she was spending all of her savings on”, Olivia’s friend revealed.

It was also revealed that the deceased couldn’t stand the thought of losing her boyfriend to another woman which led her to take her own life.

According to sources, Olivia sent a WhatsApp message to her friend, who reached out to her after she drank the poisonous substance.

She was rushed to the hospital after she was found unconscious in her apartment and was pronounced dead on arrival.

Olivia’s last message she shared on social media before committing suicide reveals how her boyfriend was extorting money from her.

He tricked her into investing a huge sum of money into a business she established for him but in reality, was spending that money on another woman.

See message below;

The deceased boyfriend is reportedly on the run after he found out about her death.