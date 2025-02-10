type here...
Pooley wasn’t stabbed at the stadium – Police DCOP

It’s been a week since the unfortunate incident at the Nsoatreman Stadium that led to the death of Kumasi Asante Kotoko’s staunch supporter Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as Pooley.

According to the Chairperson of the Security Committee for the Ghana Football Association (GFA), DCOP Lydia Donkor’s investigations showed that the deceased was not stabbed at the stadium.

Her comment comes after questions about how someone could enter the stadium holding an offensive weapon without the security stationed at the entrance knowing.

Speaking on Joy FM, DCOP Lydia Donkor disclosed that after they visited the scene of the incident and per their investigations, Pooley was not stabbed at the stadium.

“We’ve been to the ground, and we’ve gathered our evidence and everything. It is important to make the distinction that the unfortunate stabbing did not happen in the stadium, although it is related to the football activity,” she said.

She stated that she believed whoever stabbed Pooley did it outside the stadium, placed him on a tricycle and moved him to that side of the stadium because there was an ambulance stationed there.

“This unfortunate incident did not happen in the stadium. After he was stabbed, he was picked up by a tricycle and dropped him at the side of the stadium because I believe he did that because the ambulance was on that side of the stadium”.

Why is Parliament quiet on my husband’s murder? – JB Danquah Adu’s wife quiz

JB-Danquah-and-Wife

9 Years later and still no justice – JB Danquah Adu’s wife weeps

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today.

