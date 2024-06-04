“We are not poor, we will match you boot for boot” – Family of the dead 3-year-old boy tells Lilwin

The family of Nana Yaw, the 3-year-old boy who perished in Lilwin’s tragic accident has vowed to ensure that justice is served.

According to the family, they won’t kowtow to external influences to allow Lilwin to go scot-free after making them lose their loved one.

As alleged by the family, Lilwin, through his management tried to compensate them with GHS 5000.

But they rejected the insignificant amount of money from the actor and insisted on getting the justice they are demanding.

During an appearance on Angel FM, the family’s personal pastor who spoke also asserted that Lilwin was drunk when the accident happened.

He further claimed that bottles of different kinds of alcoholic beverages were found inside Lilwin’s car boot after the accident.

Meanwhile, Lilwin was arrested by the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Manhyia Divisional Police Command yesterday.

The arrest was enacted shortly after he was discharged from the hospital.

He was later granted bail of GHS 50,000 plus two sureties.

