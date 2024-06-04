type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews"We are not poor, we will match you boot for boot" -...
News

“We are not poor, we will match you boot for boot” – Family of the dead 3-year-old boy tells Lilwin

By Armani Brooklyn
Lilwin

The family of Nana Yaw, the 3-year-old boy who perished in Lilwin’s tragic accident has vowed to ensure that justice is served.

According to the family, they won’t kowtow to external influences to allow Lilwin to go scot-free after making them lose their loved one.

As alleged by the family, Lilwin, through his management tried to compensate them with GHS 5000.

But they rejected the insignificant amount of money from the actor and insisted on getting the justice they are demanding.

READ ALSO: Drunk, faking in court plus other heavy secrets – ‘Family’ of the 3-year-old boy who died in Lilwin’s accident fires

Drunk, faking in court plus other heavy secrets - 'Family' of the 3-year-old boy who died in Lilwin's accident fires

During an appearance on Angel FM, the family’s personal pastor who spoke also asserted that Lilwin was drunk when the accident happened.

He further claimed that bottles of different kinds of alcoholic beverages were found inside Lilwin’s car boot after the accident.

Meanwhile, Lilwin was arrested by the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Manhyia Divisional Police Command yesterday.

The arrest was enacted shortly after he was discharged from the hospital.

He was later granted bail of GHS 50,000 plus two sureties.

Subscribe to watch new videos

READ ALSO: “This is not fair” – Ghanaians react as Lilwin granted bail of GHS 50,000 with 2 sureties

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Accra
light rain
79.1 ° F
79.1 °
79.1 °
87 %
2.1mph
61 %
Tue
84 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
83 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
83 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways