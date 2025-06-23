type here...
Politics

Poor people can also be president, I have rich ideas- Dr. Bawumia

By Mzta Churchill

Former vice president, Dr. Bawumia has given a reason why Ghanaians should give him the nod to become the next president of Ghana.

Speaking to the MMDCEs, the former vice president admitted that he might not be rich, depending on how rich is being measured.

However, Dr. Bawumia stated that he has rich ideas that can transform Ghana within the shortest possible time.

He stated that, poverty shouldn’t be the reason why one cannot become the president of Ghana.

According to him, even the poor who has rich ideas can become the president of Ghana.

He said “I may not be rich, but I have rich ideas. Poor people can also be presidents of Ghana”.

- GhPage
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

My pastor and his junior pastor have stolen my 6k Cedis- beautiful lady cries out

Kennedy Agyapong will win- Hon. Kennedy Agyapong says

GhPagePolitics

TODAY

Monday, June 23, 2025
29.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Photos of Dutchess Dior

Dutchess Dior

“All my 12 kids are dead” – 86-year-old TikToker Aberewa Ntua reveals

Aberewa Ntua

Video of the argument that led to the unaliving of Dutchess Dior

Dutchess Dior and Frenchman

Tamale: Newlywed couple die in an accident

Tamale Accident

Meet all the 7 biological children of Otumfour Osei Tutu II

The children of Otumfour Osei Tutu II
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways