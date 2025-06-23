Poor people can also be president, I have rich ideas- Dr. Bawumia

Former vice president, Dr. Bawumia has given a reason why Ghanaians should give him the nod to become the next president of Ghana.

Speaking to the MMDCEs, the former vice president admitted that he might not be rich, depending on how rich is being measured.

However, Dr. Bawumia stated that he has rich ideas that can transform Ghana within the shortest possible time.

He stated that, poverty shouldn’t be the reason why one cannot become the president of Ghana.

According to him, even the poor who has rich ideas can become the president of Ghana.

He said “I may not be rich, but I have rich ideas. Poor people can also be presidents of Ghana”.