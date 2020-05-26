type here...
Only poor people venture into farming – Kennedy Agyapong

By Qwame Benedict
Politician and businessman Kennedy Agyapong have passed a comment which has got people asking questions. 

According to the maverick politician, only poor people in Ghana venture into farming because it doesn’t pay as people see it. 

“When you wake up in the morning and you pray that God let me be poor, then you go into farming,” he said in an interview. 

He continued that he always laughs when he sees people wake up in the morning and say they are going to farm. 

Kennedy Agyapong disclosed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration is always paying lip service to farm while telling the youth to go into farming. He vowed to not attempt farming again.

He said: “I challenge the government; what are the inputs for you to go into farming? They are just talking. I’ve been there and I’m telling you, if I go to university, I will not go into farming. Hell no!”. 

He continued: “If you make money in Accra and you tell me you are going to farm…I failed at farming not because of my management but because of litigation”.

