Poor video quality, the guys who hammered Angie Stylish should be arrested – Shatta Wale states (Video)

Self-styled African dancehall king, Shatta Wale, has called for the immediate arrest of the guys in the viral Angie Stylish video.

Reacting to the trending video while interacting with his fans on TikTok; Shatta called on authorities to deal with the guys for sharing the video with the public.

After calling for the arrest of the guys in the circulating video, Shatta Wale also lamented over the quality of the video.

According to Shatta Wale, he didn’t enjoy watching the video because it was of low quality.

The ‘Kpuu Kpaa’ hitmaker also chided the guys for not letting Angie reach orgasm during the intercourse.

Watch the video below to know more…

Angie Stylish Video

Social media is buzzing right now with the trending video of one young lady identified as Angie Stylish.

-- AD --

The young lady is seen in the trending video receiving heavy strokes from 2 guys.

Netizens have viewed the video since it got online.