type here...
GhPageNewsPoor video quality, the guys who hammered Angie Stylish should be arrested...
News

Poor video quality, the guys who hammered Angie Stylish should be arrested – Shatta Wale states (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Poor video quality, the guys who hammered Angie Stylish should be arrested - Shatta Wale states (Video)

Self-styled African dancehall king, Shatta Wale, has called for the immediate arrest of the guys in the viral Angie Stylish video.

Reacting to the trending video while interacting with his fans on TikTok; Shatta called on authorities to deal with the guys for sharing the video with the public.

Angie

After calling for the arrest of the guys in the circulating video, Shatta Wale also lamented over the quality of the video.

According to Shatta Wale, he didn’t enjoy watching the video because it was of low quality.

The ‘Kpuu Kpaa’ hitmaker also chided the guys for not letting Angie reach orgasm during the intercourse.

Watch the video below to know more…

Angie Stylish Video

Social media is buzzing right now with the trending video of one young lady identified as Angie Stylish.

-- AD --

The young lady is seen in the trending video receiving heavy strokes from 2 guys.

Netizens have viewed the video since it got online.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Friday, July 19, 2024
Accra
light intensity drizzle
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
94 %
1mph
75 %
Fri
79 °
Sat
77 °
Sun
78 °
Mon
78 °
Tue
77 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways