Pope Francis won’t be buried in the Vatican; here is why

By Mzta Churchill
Pope Francis

The head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican society between 2013 and 2025, Pope Francis wouldn’t be buried in the Vatican.

This is the first time in 100 years a Pope of his caliber wouldn’t be buried in the Vatican.

Per the information gathered by Gh Page, Pope Francis would be buried at one of Rome’s major basilicas and one of the oldest in the society, the church of Santa Maria Maggiore.

The information was brought to the limelight by BBC News correspondent Maryam Moshiri.

Revealing what Pope Francis wouldn’t be buried in the normal Vatican City, Maryam Moshiri disclosed that it was the wish of the Pope while alive not to be buried in the Vatican.

