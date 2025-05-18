Pope koraa awu- 39/40 replies Ghanaians for saying Dada KD died because he didn’t believe in the Bible

Kumawood actor who doubles as a musician, 39/40 has responded to claims that Dada KD died because he publicly said he does not believe in the Bible.

Reacting to the claims on Hello FM, the actor stated that the late musician’s death does not correlate with his beliefs.

READ ALSO: Larruso’s manager flaunts thousands of Cedis and dollars online

39/40 has stated that so far as the cause of his death is yet to be known, Ghanaians should not be judgemental.

He noted that, if it was his beliefs that caused his death, then Pope wouldn’t have died because he believed in the Bible and God.

The actor has therefore called on Ghanaians to do away with the fallacy implanted in their minds.