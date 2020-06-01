The former right-hand man of Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, Pope Skinny, has thrown some punches at his former boss after he kicked his Militants out of the SM Empire.

Pope Skinny who was also sacked from the camp years ago by Shatta Wale for going against the SM codes in his new song titled “Snitch’ called out Shatta Wale.

According to him, after a pastor prophesied that the ‘Melissa’ hitmaker was going to die soon and as such he(Shatta) has undergone a spiritual intervention which would rather kill those around him.

He continued in the song that Shatta Wale shouldn’t try to bring his nonsense to him otherwise he will deal with him very well.

Watch the video below:

Few minutes after the song dropped, Shatta Wale also took to his snapchat handle and responded accordingly with mentioning Pope Skinny’s name

See screenshot below:

Shatta-Screenshoat

Shatta-Screenshot-2