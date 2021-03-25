type here...
GhPage Entertainment 'Get your facts straight' Popcaan denies collaboration talk with Shatta Wale
Entertainment

‘Get your facts straight’ Popcaan denies collaboration talk with Shatta Wale

By Nazir Hamzah
SM fan schools Shatta Wale on how to brand himself for a Grammy
Shatta Wale
- Advertisement -

Jamaican dancehall musician Popecan has denied claims making rounds in the local media in Ghana suggesting he requested for a collaboration with Shatta Wale.

Popecaan had apparently asked his followers on twitter to help him decide on his next move whether he should collaborate with the top Ghanaian dancehall musician, Shatta Wale.

The Jamaican had been an admirer of the Ghanaian musician according to sources and thought it wise to collaborate with the SM boss to consolidate the relationship.

This generated a number of reports from Ghanaian blogs reporting the Jamaican had directly asked for a collaboration from Shatta Wale.

Reacting to the reports, the Jamaican dancehall musician refuted the claims stating he did not ask for any collaboration from Shatta Wale. “Nigga I didn’t request anything get your facts straight.” he said.

NIGGA I DIDN’T REQUEST ANYTHING GET YOUR FACTS STRAIGHT ?

— POPCAAN (@POPCAANMUSIC) 

Source:GHPAGE.COM

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, March 25, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
66 %
3.5mph
40 %
Thu
85 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News