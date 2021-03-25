‘Get your facts straight’ Popcaan denies collaboration talk with Shatta Wale

- Advertisement -

Jamaican dancehall musician Popecan has denied claims making rounds in the local media in Ghana suggesting he requested for a collaboration with Shatta Wale.

Popecaan had apparently asked his followers on twitter to help him decide on his next move whether he should collaborate with the top Ghanaian dancehall musician, Shatta Wale.

The Jamaican had been an admirer of the Ghanaian musician according to sources and thought it wise to collaborate with the SM boss to consolidate the relationship.

This generated a number of reports from Ghanaian blogs reporting the Jamaican had directly asked for a collaboration from Shatta Wale.

Reacting to the reports, the Jamaican dancehall musician refuted the claims stating he did not ask for any collaboration from Shatta Wale. “Nigga I didn’t request anything get your facts straight.” he said.