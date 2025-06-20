type here...
Popular Accra lounge Garage announces closure 

By Armani Brooklyn
Garage

One of Accra’s most celebrated nightlife hotspots, Garage, is officially closing its doors after five and a half years of thrilling music, vibrant parties, and unforgettable memories.

In a heartfelt announcement posted on its Instagram page on Tuesday, June 18, 2025, the club confirmed that Sunday, June 29, will mark their final night of operations.

The announcement, titled “End of an Era – Thank You Accra,” expressed deep gratitude to patrons, performers, and staff who made Garage what it was — a movement, not just a venue.

“What started as a bold idea turned into a movement,” the post read. “A place where Accra came alive with music, flavour, culture, and unforgettable memories.”

Following the news, some social media users have alleged the lounge was purposely set up to spy on fraudsters.

According to @Asumadulive on X formerly Twitter, Garage was a decoy of the FBI.

He wrote;

I hear say m GARAGE was an FBI decoy designed to hunt down the big boys in Accra and they closed it down once it served its intended use.

Twitter Screenshot - GhPage
