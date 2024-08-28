Popular Achimota Rasta student gains full scholarship to study at University Of Pennsylvania

Former Achimota School student, Tyrone Marghuy, has gained a full scholarship to study Computer Engineering at the University of Pennsylvania in the US.

He announced his admission on social media, sparking excitement among many Ghanaians who have been rooting for him since his ordeals with Achimota School began

Tyrone Marghuy gained widespread popularity after his triumphant battle with the prestigious Achimota School.

In 2021, the school almost denied the Rastafarian student admission because of his dreadlocks.

Tyrone’s parents, who refused to take the school’s condition of cutting their ward’s hair, sought legal redress and won.

The young man went on to pass his WASSCE with distinction, which helped him attract a full scholarship to his new Ivy League destination.

Achimota School sent a congratulatory message to its high-flying alumnus.

Many Ghanaians have thronged to the comments to remind the school of its discriminatory attempt to deny Tyrone Marghuy.