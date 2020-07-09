Popular bodybuilder allegedly dies of COVID-19 a few days after his wedding

- Advertisement -

A popular Ghanaian bodybuilder known as Lionel Appiah Budu popularly known as Kobby Lionels is reported to have joined his ancestors just a few days after tying the knot with his long time girlfriend.

According to some reports, the bodybuilder died of coronavirus aka COVID-19 last Tuesday July 7.

It is said that Kobby Lionels married his girlfriend just this past weekend only to end up dying from the dreadful coronavirus.

Also Read: Rape victims don’t feel pain throughout their ordeal – Counselor Lutterodt

Checkout photos below:

Kobby Lionels

Kobby Lionels

Some friends and close associate with Kobby has already taken to social media to share their heartfelt messages.

Also Read: Coronavirus has killed more people in Africa than Ebola – WHO

Lima Precious: “Kobby why did u leave ‘baby Naa’ like that daddy’s girl ,oooooo kobby i will miss u so much I remember e last time we met RIP my friend”

Nana Agyemang: “I still don’t believe it… life is indeed short ampa hmmmm???? rest well kwabena God knows best ????”

Abofra Akua: “He will reply to everyone’s comment whether he knows or don’t know you???….he doesn’t care if it was an insult or not??? .. he will laugh with you..??? @kobby lionels?? if I knew this would happen I wouldn’t have commented on your post… with that I would be ok.. na just this Saturday ??? herrrrrrr????”

Angela Frish: “I just can’t believe this until I see his dead body lying in front of me kobby is not dead I just don’t believe that”