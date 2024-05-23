Popular East Legon who eat poopoo in Dubai and ‘do the do’ with dogs exposed big time (Video)

Award-winning Ghanaian radio presenter Ms Sandra Boateng has gone deep into how some popular ladies in East Legon go to the extreme to make money.

Speaking on Kingdom FM, Sandra Boateng revealed that most of the big ladies who drive around in expensive cars and eat at luxury restaurants eat the poopoo of rich men to finance their lavish lifestyle.

READ ALSO: Eating poopoo, sekz with a dog and banged by 5 men – Slayqueen shares how she made $50,000 in Dubai

Throwing more light on the ‘poopoo eating’ job, Ms Sandra claimed that the UAE millionaires cease the phones of the ladies until they are done with them.

She continued that some of the ladies are even made to sleep with the dogs of the rich men in exchange for heavy cash.

After receiving heavy amounts of money for the services rendered to these rich men with wired skezz fantasies, they return to Ghana to live lavishly.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Popular slayqueen eats the poopoo of Dubai millionaires for $50,000 to fund her lavish lifestyle online (Video)

READ ALSO: Ghanaians react as the tall list of all the popular female celebrities Henry Fitz has allegedly chopped drops

What is Dubai Porta Potty

The rich men of the Emirates have a lot of money to spend and evidently, a lot of unconventional fetishes to explore.

One of them involves paying a round trip for influencers from abroad to fly to their mansions and get dirty with them (quite literally).

That is poopooing on them and sometimes making them eat some of the faeces

In return, they also get paid anywhere between $25,000 and $50,000.