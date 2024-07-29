Popular female journalist remarries as first husband gets arrested over wedding loans – Photos

type here...
Popular female journalist remarries as first husband gets arrested over wedding loans

By Armani Brooklyn
Popular female journalist remarries as first husband gets arrested over wedding loans (Video)

Journalist Paleki has stirred reactions on social media after walking down the aisle a second time.

The media personality married again in a simple ceremony held over the weekend.

Paleki divorced her first husband, John Garang after he was arrested for failing to repay the millions he had borrowed to fund their wedding.

Paleki, a news anchor at SSBC and a musician, married Garang John in 2016.

Hot in Juba reports that the lavish and colourful wedding ceremony was held at Freedom Hall.


The event was widely celebrated and attended by high-profile guests, reflecting the couple’s prominence in the media landscape.

However, the marriage encountered significant challenges shortly after the pompous wedding.

