Popular fetish priest Torgbe Shitor reported dead (Photos)
Source:Ghpage
News

Popular fetish priest Torgbe Shitor reported dead (Photos)

By Lizbeth Brown
Torgbe Shitor
Information reaching GhPage News indicates that popular Ghanaian fetish priest, Torgbe Shitor has passed away.

According to sources, the fetish priest based in the Eastern Region died on Monday, June 15th 2020 at a hospital in Accra.

Torgbe Shitor reportedly passed away after complaining about a boil that had appeared on his body just a few days before his death.

The sudden death of the famous fetish priest was confirmed by his beautiful wife, Perpetual Enyonam.

See photos below;

Torgbe Shitor with his wife and child
Torgbe Shitor

Torgbe Shitor is popularly known for taking a Miss Ghana contestant to his shrine for rituals a few months ago.

May his soul rest in peace.

